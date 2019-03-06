In order to set goals for community development, Mayor Jackie Crabtree has teamed up with the Arkansas Economic Development Institute to begin the ACESS Arkansas process. He said he hopes to have at least 250 completed surveys and has solicited surveys from students at Pea Ridge High School to assist with that goal.

As of Monday, March 4, Crabtree said there were 157 surveys completed. He said the deadline is March 14.

Please fill out survey by March 14. To complete survey, go online to: https://ualrbusiness.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8ocdpKbP4iyWGzj

"This process allows us to take a look at what our strengths and weaknesses are and how to create a plan to move forward with economic development," he said. The second ACCESS Arkansas luncheon will be held March 28 and anyone interested is invited to attend.

Access to a community survey has been set up with web site access.

"These are your stakeholders," Mike Gerfen with AED said of those in attendance at the first meeting.

Crabtree said goals can be set as a result of information received through the surveys.

"Get as many people as you can to take the survey," Gerfen said. "It's critical that we get as many people as we can from Pea Ridge. The larger the sample, the more accurate the results will be. The survey is the key to determining strengths, weaknesses, opportunities."

"Civic participation is a habit and habits get formed by more practice," Gerfen said, explaining that city residents can develop a habit of being engaged.

The ambassadors from the schools attended the first luncheon and Crabtree said he has reached out to James Patton, a school ambassador, who is encouraging students to fill out the survey.

General News on 03/06/2019