Taking first place in the Regional Odyssey of the Mind, the Pea Ridge High School team is comprised of Landon Weston, Kyle Telgemeier, Mikayla Humphrey, Kamree Dye, Eli Wiggins and Harley Nunley. The students performed an 8-minute creative performance to a technical problem titled "Hidden in plain sight." They will compete against other high school teams at State in North Little Rock on March 30.

Both the High School and Middle School teams were in Gentry this weekend for regionals. Six high schoolers are on a team coached by Barbie Humphrey. There are seven Middle School students on a team coached by Nadine Telgemeier. All students are from the gifted and talented program.

The Middle School team took third place in the middle school division for the same problem.

Odyssey of the Mind has five problems each year. A team chooses the problem they'd like to solve then prepares a solution. The second part of their overall score comes from a spontaneous question and answer problem.

Amber Harrison is over the GT program in Pea Ridge. The Middle School had some GT time during school a couple hours a week. The high school team is all after school hours/extracurricular.

Community on 03/06/2019