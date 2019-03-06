Chili Cook-off slated

Pea Ridge High School DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America Community) is sponsoring a chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the Pea Ridge High School.

There are booths available for participants to enter their chili. The cost is $50 for contestants.

There will be raffle items available in a silent auction.

All-you-can eat chili is available for $6 for adults and $3 for children.

All proceeds are to help fund the DECA team to travel to Orlando for competition.

For information, contact Dia Dixon at 479-640-5288.

