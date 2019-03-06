The list of 22 candidates for chief of police in Pea Ridge has been cut in half, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who said he is "wedding through the ones that don't look like they'll be a fit for us."

The last applications received were from Kenneth "Troy" Hoover of Hutchinson, Kan., and Ed Stahr of Burkburnett, Texas.

Current interim chief, Capt. Chris Olson, did not submit an application.

Crabtree said he did not want to publicly list the deletions until he was sure of his final cut. He said he would send letters to those he removes from consideration.

He said he plans to review each applicant's history and get information on their backgrounds.

"I'm not sure who I'll get to help me on this," he said. "It's narrowed down to eight."

"I want to do it as quickly, but the best, as I can," the mayor said, adding that he does not have a specific deadline, but hopes to make a decision within a couple of weeks. He said he does plan to submit his final recommendation to the City Council.

Hoover joins the list that includes Curt Drake, Goodman, Mo.; Christopher Kelley, Gravette; Clela Eggebrecht, Brownsville, Texas; Scott Adams, Manila, Ark.; Jerry Best, Bigelow, Ark.; Charles Carafano, Maryland; Brandon K. Davis, Pea Ridge; Price Dumas, South Elgin, Ill.; Harold George Frye, Berryville; Lynn A. Hahn, Rogers; John M. Hicks, Pea Ridge; Michael E. Kenninger, Rogers; Michael K. Marler, Pea Ridge; Waymon W. Parker II, Greenwood; Michael E. Pelfrey, North Port, Fla.; Phillip B. Robinette, Rogersville; Mark A. Rohloff, Monroe, Wisc.; James A. Rusterholz Jr., Holiday Island, Ark.; Frederick E. Smith, Ukiah, Calif.; and William Kevin Trevathan, Pea Ridge.

