Monday, March 11

Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken tenders, macaroni & cheese, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Tuesday, March 12

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito & salsa, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green peas, garlic bread, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza

Wednesday, March 13

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 14

Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, carrot sticks with ranch, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 15

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 03/06/2019