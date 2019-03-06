Monday, March 11
Breakfast: French toast sticks with syrup, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Chicken tenders, macaroni & cheese, steamed broccoli, cherry tomatoes, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken
Tuesday, March 12
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito & salsa, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green peas, garlic bread, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza
Wednesday, March 13
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, biscuit, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, March 14
Breakfast: Oatmeal & toast, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, carrot sticks with ranch, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, March 15
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, potato wedges, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 03/06/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus