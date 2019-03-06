A Pea Ridge man died after his pickup veered off a highway and struck a tree in Benton County, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday along U.S. Highway 62 in the area of Lester Lane near Avoca.

Authorities identified 63-year-old Kenneth Williams of Pea Ridge as the driver of the Ford Ranger. He died as a result of injuries from the single-vehicle crash.

A state police report noted clear and dry conditions at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures show at least 63 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.

General News on 03/06/2019