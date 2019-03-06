Calvin Bertschy

Calvin Bertschy, 87, died March 3, 2019, in Rogers. He was born on Feb. 6, 1932, in Bentonville, Ark., to Louis and Narcissus (Looney) Bertschy.

He graduated from Bentonville High School in 1949 and regularly attended the 49rs events. He worked for Bentonville Casting for 40 years. He also had a love for farming.

He was preceded in death by this parents; two wives, Mildred and Annie; grandson, Jason; and five siblings, Ivan, Vivian, Margie, Leola and Evelyn.

Survivors are his children, Jerry Bertschy (Rosie) of Pineville, Mo., Kelly Bertschy (Roni) of Bentonville, Jackie Lopatofsky (Dave) of Bentonville, Connie Cavness (Jon) of Bentonville, Kristie Bertschy (Agbesi) of Gravette and Kimberly Bertschy (Madeline)of Bentonville; step-daughters, Sandee Tansey, Tina DeBord and Mona Mellon, all of Tennessee; brothers, Dick Bertschy of Texas, Leon Bertschy and Doug Bertschy, both of Gravette; sisters, Kay Bowers of Missouri and Verna Dodd of Pea Ridge; grandchildren, Michael Oakes of Texas, Jeremy Bertschy of Centerton, Jeri Lynn Smith of Bentonville, Justin Cavness of Bentonville, Darlene and Louise McVay of Gravette; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and multiple step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in Callison-Lough Funeral Home, Bentonville.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in Callison-Lough Funeral Home in Bentonville.

Burial will follow at Bentonville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Association, www.alz.org.

Betty Lu Pautlitz Holland

Betty Lu Pautlitz Holland, 80, of Rogers, Ark., died Feb. 22, 2019. She was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Harvey, Ill., to Forrest Houts and Carmen Houts Kerr.

After a long career with U.S. West Telecom in Arizona, she retired and relocated back to Rogers. She was an amazing woman who worked, took care of the family, traveled to judo tournaments, came to all her boys' football games and gave unconditional love.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 30 years, Jack Pautlitz; by Dan Holland, her second husband of nearly 10 years; and by her brother, Dene Houts.

Survivors include her sons, Glenn Pautlitz of Rogers, Carl Pautlitz (Suzy) of North Carolina, John Pautlitz (Fran) and Jim Pautlitz (Kim) of Illinois; her daughters, Sue Pennington (Randy) of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Cyndi Holland of Arizona; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Martin of Arizona; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and extended family members.

A memorial service will begin at 5 p.m. March 21, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1801 S. Dixieland Road in Rogers.

Inurnment will be at a later date in Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

Memorials are suggested to Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter, P.O. Box 1059, Rogers, AR 72757. www.nwaws.org.

Rollins Funeral Home of Rogers is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Lee Moody

Charles Lee Moody, 59, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died Feb. 26, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1959, in McAllister, Okla., to Melvin Lee Moody and Lottie May Cecil Moody.

He was a supervisor on a pulling rig in Oklahoma for 20-plus years, and worked for Franklin & Sons Roofing for 14 years as a roofer. He loved his companion Lydia, being with his dogs, and watching NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Pamela Moody; and a niece, Destiny Shyanne Hamilton.

Survivors are his companion, Lydia Ann Bentley of the home; his mother and stepfather, Lottie and Thomas Cochran of Garfield, Ark.; two sons, Joshua Moody of Sedan, Kan., and Nathan Nebel (Heather) of Lowell, Ark.; one daughter, Shauna Moody of Bartlesville, Okla.; two brothers, Bobby Joe Cochran (Gloria) of Oklahoma City, Okla., Benny Cochran of Blytheville, Ark.; two sisters, Brenda Talburt (Johnny) of Pea Ridge, Ark., and Mary Hamilton (Bobby) of Garfield; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation was 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 1, before the service at the funeral home.

Service was at 4 p.m. Friday, March 1, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge, with cremation following.

Sisco Funeral Home of Pea Ridge was in charge of arrangements.

Walter Clinton Snodgrass

Walter Clinton Snodgrass, 76, of Garfield, Ark., died Feb. 26, 2019, in his home. He was born April 14, 1942, in Wathena, Kan., to Leonard Ulysses Snodgrass and Inez Marjorie Minor Snodgrass.

He retired from the railroad in Kansas and married Janet Marie Brown May 6 , 1991, before moving to the Garfield community to make their home. He loved farming and worked locally for Rodden Bray and The Buss Stop in Garfield. He was a fan of country music, bluegrass and was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Janet Marie Brown Snowden Snodgrass of the home; eight children; and 11 siblings.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Kenneth Carl Williams

Kenneth Carl Williams, 63, of Pea Ridge, died March 2, 2019 in Bentonville. He was born July 3, 1955, in Arkbuckle, Calif., to Elbert and Nola Dean Williams.

Survivors are his daughters Mary Clark and Lizabeth Williams.

Arrangements are by Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Ark.

