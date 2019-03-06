The Pea Ridge FFA was quite busy last week (Feb. 18-22).

National FFA Week was full of different activities for the chapter. On Tuesday the officers made and handed out cherry pies to high school faculty. There were 78 slices of pie handed out.

Friday, the officers and a handful of other members were up bright and early for the faculty breakfast. That afternoon two officers went to a workshop at Bentonville West with one of the national FFA officers.

Throughout the week students were encouraged to dress up and be involved. Tuesday students wore anything Carhartt, Wednesday they dressed as either a farmer or a farm animal, and Friday was national wear blue day.

