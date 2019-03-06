U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Brian Easley retired Feb. 22, 2019.

A native of Pea Ridge, Easley is proud of his roots.

"I appreciate growing up in a small town full of good, hard working people and know that had a significant influence on who I am as an adult," he said.

Valedictorian of the Pea Ridge High School Class of 1995, Easley retired from the U.S. Army Feb. 22. He is son of Ray Easley and Sandy Easley Button and grandson of John and June Easley, all of Pea Ridge.

He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and was commissioned as an ordnance officer in 1999. His first assignment was with the 25th Infantry Division (Light) in Hawaii where he served in multiple positions as an ordnance officer and as a division commander's aide de camp.

In 2004, Easley graduated form the Combined Logistics Officers Advanced Course and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., where he completed two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as both a company commander and a brigade staff officer.

From 2009-2011, Easley served on the faculty at West Point as the solder admissions officer. He served as battalion operations officer and executive officer in the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Easley has been assigned to the Joint Special Operations Command since 2013 where he has completed multiple deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and in support of the Global War on Terror in the Middle East and Africa.

He has a master's degree from the University of Arkansas. His military schools include the U.S. Army Jumpmaster School, Pathfinder Course, Air Assault Course, SERE (High Risk) and Intermediate Level Education (ILE) qualification.

He has been awarded the Combat Action Badge and two Bronze Stars.

