Photograph courtesy of Tammy Laycox

D.A.S.H. to Remember 2019 winners are Mike Herbert, Men's Overall; Mike Mann, Men's Masters; Savanna Herbert, Women's Overall; and Michelle Kimble, Women's Masters (not pictured). The 10th annual D.A.S.H. to Remember 5K was run Saturday, March 2.

Community on 03/06/2019