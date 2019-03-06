District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Sarah A. Barker, 33, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tommy Barnes, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty
Elizabeth A. Booth, 25, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Matthew A. Center, 34, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Jason E. Childress, 36, failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Morgan S. Contreras, 29, endangering welfare of a minor, guilty
Samantha M. Countryman, 24, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Dana Jean Flores, 38, violation of a no contact order, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed
Samantha M. Foeppel, 27, driving left of center, guilty; driving while intoxicated , guilty
Anna M. Garcia, 23, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Veronica Hittson, 43, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Sammual Paul Holly, 28, speeding, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Shawn C. Howell, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Donna J. Laurent, 47, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Jacob T. Leftwich, 26, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Kristi R. Lyons, 40, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; endangering welfare of a minor, not guilty
Heidi L. McCage, 39, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Trevor Meeker, 27, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, guilty
Patrick Wade Mitchell, 35, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Phillip Moran-Upchurch, 22, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Gail Mullis, 53, driving left of center, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Lana K. Patterson, 54, shoplifting, guilty
Jacqueline Rifler, 35, fraudulent use of credit card/debit card, nol prossed
Jacqueline J. Riner, 35, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Charles Weston Rodden, 41, harassing communications, guilty
Joanne R. Turner, 35, animal regulations City Ord. 314, not guilty
Shelby R. Welter, 23, speeding, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty
Nicholas H. Westpheling, 28, speeding, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed
Hailey C. White, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed
Brandy D. Wing, 29, theft by receiving, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guiltyGeneral News on 03/06/2019
