District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Sarah A. Barker, 33, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tommy Barnes, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines & costs, guilty

Elizabeth A. Booth, 25, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Matthew A. Center, 34, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Jason E. Childress, 36, failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Morgan S. Contreras, 29, endangering welfare of a minor, guilty

Samantha M. Countryman, 24, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; careless and prohibited driving, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Dana Jean Flores, 38, violation of a no contact order, guilty; violation of a no contact order, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed; failure to appear, nol prossed

Samantha M. Foeppel, 27, driving left of center, guilty; driving while intoxicated , guilty

Anna M. Garcia, 23, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Veronica Hittson, 43, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Sammual Paul Holly, 28, speeding, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Shawn C. Howell, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Donna J. Laurent, 47, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Jacob T. Leftwich, 26, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Kristi R. Lyons, 40, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; endangering welfare of a minor, not guilty

Heidi L. McCage, 39, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Trevor Meeker, 27, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, guilty

Patrick Wade Mitchell, 35, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Phillip Moran-Upchurch, 22, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Gail Mullis, 53, driving left of center, not guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Lana K. Patterson, 54, shoplifting, guilty

Jacqueline Rifler, 35, fraudulent use of credit card/debit card, nol prossed

Jacqueline J. Riner, 35, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Charles Weston Rodden, 41, harassing communications, guilty

Joanne R. Turner, 35, animal regulations City Ord. 314, not guilty

Shelby R. Welter, 23, speeding, guilty; possession of a controlled substance, guilty

Nicholas H. Westpheling, 28, speeding, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Hailey C. White, 20, possession of drug paraphernalia, nol prossed

Brandy D. Wing, 29, theft by receiving, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

