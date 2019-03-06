Wednesday, March 6

8 a.m. Chambers Networking meeting, open to the public, Pea Ridge Community Library

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

1 p.m. Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, March 7

5 p.m. Adult Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 -8 p.m. Crochet & Knitters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30 p.m. Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, March 8

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Open Play Lego Day, all ages, all day, Pea Ride Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, March 9

7 p.m. Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, March 10

Monday, March 11

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. De-stress Color Sesh, all ages, all day, Pea Ride Community Library

3:30 -5:30 p.m. Tutoring, grades kindergarten through fifth-grade, Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, March 12

9-11 a.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

2 p.m. Seligman Area Senior Citizens Board meeting.

3:30 -5:30 p.m. Tutoring, grades kindergarten through fifth-grade, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. Pea Ridge High School Alumni Board of Directors, Heritage Building

7 p.m. Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge. For information, contact Jerry Burton phone 479-451-8575.

Wednesday, March 13

11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

