Wednesday, March 6
8 a.m. Chambers Networking meeting, open to the public, Pea Ridge Community Library
11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library
1 p.m. Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.
4 - 6 p.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 7
5 p.m. Adult Book Club, Pea Ridge Community Library
6 -8 p.m. Crochet & Knitters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library
6:30 p.m. Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church
7:30 p.m. Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.
Friday, March 8
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Open Play Lego Day, all ages, all day, Pea Ride Community Library
7:30 - 10 p.m. Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.
Saturday, March 9
7 p.m. Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.
Sunday, March 10
Monday, March 11
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. De-stress Color Sesh, all ages, all day, Pea Ride Community Library
3:30 -5:30 p.m. Tutoring, grades kindergarten through fifth-grade, Pea Ridge Community Library
7 p.m. Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.
Tuesday, March 12
9-11 a.m. Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.
2 p.m. Seligman Area Senior Citizens Board meeting.
3:30 -5:30 p.m. Tutoring, grades kindergarten through fifth-grade, Pea Ridge Community Library
6 p.m. Pea Ridge High School Alumni Board of Directors, Heritage Building
7 p.m. Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge. For information, contact Jerry Burton phone 479-451-8575.
Wednesday, March 13
11 a.m. Story time, Pea Ridge Community Library
12 p.m. New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center
12:30 p.m. --New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.Community on 03/06/2019
