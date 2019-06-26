Items originally on the agenda for the June Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting are again on the agenda for the Tuesday, July 2, meeting. There were not enough Planning Commission members present for a quorum at the last meeting.

Items on the agenda include:

Public Hearing:

A. Rezone A-1 to R-1 2.26 Acres 485 Lee Town Rd. (Duane & Amy Webb)

B. Conditional Use 2260 Hickman Dr. Verizon Wireless (Tracy Gill)

C. Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 9.5 Acres W. Harris Rd. (Lester & Barbara Hall)

The rezone on Lee Town Road open for comment in the public hearing will also be addressed under old business, as will a large-scale development for 2260 Hickman Dr. for a cell tower by Verizon Wireless.

Three items will be presented under new business. They are:

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 9.5 Acres W. Harris Rd. (Lester & Barbara Hall)

• Preliminary Plat Hazelton Heights Subdivision (Winter Park Partners LLC)

• Final Plat Woodbridge Subdivision (K-vest Inc.)

The rezoning request for 9.5 acres on West Harris Road was presented in May for a rezone to R-2 multi-family but met with opposition from neighbors and was denied. The new request is for an R-2 single-family which is greater density (smaller lots) than an R-1 zone.

There is also a variance request for the Board of Adjustments for 1031 Harrison St. for a rear setback by RLP Investments.

The Planning Commission meeting is open to the public.

General News on 06/26/2019