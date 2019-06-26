EVENTS

41st Ozark Quilt Fair

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Entries are now being accepted for the 41st Ozark Quilt Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Quilters and quilt lovers are invited to display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. The entry fee is $10 per exhibitor. Cash prize Viewer's Choice awards will be given for first ($50), second ($35), and third ($15) place winners in both new and antique quilt categories. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Entry forms are available at the museum website, shilohmuseum.org, or by calling 750-8165. The Ozark Quilt Fair is sponsored by Arvest Bank.

Photo Preservation Workshop

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will host a family photo preservation workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Museum staff will offer strategies for managing a family photo collection, including the storage and care of paper photographs, film negatives, scanned photos and digital-born photos. The workshop is free and no registration is required.

Arkansas Beer

Jesse Core, founder of Core Brewing and Distilling Company in Springdale, will discuss "The Evolution of Beer in Arkansas" at noon Wednesday, July 17, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Core has 20 years of brewing experience and serves as a beer judge for the American Brewer's Association.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Historical reenactors Tim and Sharlene Richardson will present an interactive program on map making and surveying in the early 1800s at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The event is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Author Talk

Nita Gould, author of "Remembering Ella: A 1912 Murder and Mystery in the Arkansas Ozarks," published by the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, will discuss her book at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. In 1912, 18-year-old Ella Barham was brutally assaulted and murdered near her home in rural Boone County. The crime sent shock waves through the Ozarks, made national news, and continues to fuel local lore today.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, and Monday, July 15, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Storytellers

The Tellers of Tales storytelling group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. All tellers and listeners are invited.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

