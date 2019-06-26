Saturday, June 8

8:43 p.m. A resident of Lee Town Drive reported to police that her neighbors were harassing her and she requested extra patrol on her residence. As a result of the investigation, police determined the situation was civil and not criminal.

Sunday, June 16

12:30 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Shane Macias, 27, Centerton, in connection with a warrant from Rogers. He was transported to Rogers.

Monday, June 17

1:56 a.m. Police were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on Weston Loop. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Keith Edward Scott, 34, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic assault and Abagail Louise Duncan, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery. Scott was also served a warrant for failure to appear from Pea Ridge. He was transported to northwest Medical Center for treatment before being transported to the jail.

4:20 p.m. Police arrested Mark Dennis Law, 21, Fayetteville, on warrants from Benton County an in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, June 19

11:02 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Lakin M. Myers, 27, Garfield, on warrants from Washington County and Springdale and in connection with driving on suspended driver's license and no proof of insurance.

Thursday, June 20

10 a.m. A resident of Hickory Street reported he accidentally left his wallet at a residence on Greene Street and it was missing his social security card, driver's license and cash when it was later returned. He also said he left his phone at a business on North Curtis Avenue and one employee told him it was there and another said it wasn't.

Friday, June 21

11:34 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Ricky Charles Niebuhr, 47, Rogers, in connection with DWI, driving on a suspended license and driving left of center

Saturday, June 22

7:22 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on St. Clair Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

2:46 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Tristen A. Krannicfeld, 22, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags and no proof of insurance

