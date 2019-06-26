Three young men are in the Mr. Tiny Tot contest. All will be in kindergarten in Pea Ridge this fall. They are Beckett Magnuson, Wesley Ora and Russell Scott.

Beckett Magnuson, 5, is the son of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson. He likes fried fish, tractors and Hot Wheels, song "Jesus Loves the Little Children" and cartoon Paw Patrol. He enjoys fishing with his grandpa and riding his scooter, pottery, painting and play doh. He has a sister, Isabella, and pets Scooter and Bolt.

Wesley Ora, 4, is the song of Brittany Sprunkle and Jason Ora. He likes sausage and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Roblox toys/tablet, song "Fortnite Battle Rap" and "Sunflower" by Post Malone, and cartoons Paw Patrol and Spiderman. He likes to play Roblox on tablet, paint, play with his dogs and cat, play soccer and ride a four-wheeler. His siblings are Gavin and Sophia Ora. He has two dogs, Croc and Panther, and a cat, Penelope.

Russell Scott, 5, is the son of Tim and Carrie Scott. He likes noodles and cheese, a KC car, song "Sunrise, sunburn, sunset repeat" by Luke Bryan and cartoon Bumblebee, Transformers. He likes to play outside, ride a four-wheeler, play with animals and play t-ball. His siblings are Ali Scott, Jake Scott, Damian Scott and Dakota Barker. He has eight chickens, three ducks, two dogs, two potbelly pigs, a rabbit, two cats and a guinea pig.

