The Tiny Tot contests are open to all Pea Ridge children who will be entering kindergarten this fall. There are three contestants in the Miss Tiny Tot contest. They are:

Madelyn Christian, 5, is the daughter of Kathryn Bise. She likes apples, TJ Bunny and "Jesus, Jesus, You make the darkness tremble." She likes to watch Sponge Bob Square Pants. She enjoys playing in the park, driving her car, playing with her life dolls, playing outside, reading. Her siblings are Logan, Joe, Hayley and Caidence. Her pets are a dog and a guinea pig.

Briella Miles, 5, is the daughter of Holly Jarrell and Ryan Miles. She likes ice cream, her toy bunny and song "My Church." She likes to watch "Frozen." She likes to dance, sing, play Barbies, play outside, collect rocks and listen to music. She has a dog, Cooper.

Kennedy Shepherd, 5, is the daughter of Jason and Kimberly Shepherd. She likes peanut butter sandwiches, apples and applesauce; LOL dolls and Shopkins; and the song "This is me" from the greatest showman soundtrack. She likes to play with her sister, play dress up, paint her nails, dance and soccer. She has a big sister, Emery. She has three dogs, Rodger, Birdie and Macy.

