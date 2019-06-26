Miss Teeny Tot has 11 contestants. The contest is for children who are 3 or 4 years of age and not entering kindergarten.

Contestants are:

Adalie Cotton, 3, is the daughter of Jeremiah and Stevie Cotton. She likes oranges, My Little Pony and "Baby Shark." She likes to play, dance, ride in the car with the windows down, to help her daddy build, do makeup on her brothers and sing. Her siblings are Leland Cotton and Jaxon Gannaway. She has three dogs, Bonnie, Clyde and Kidd. She has a cat, Amaya.

Cherith Hunt, 3, is the daughter of Christopher and Beth Ann hunt. She likes tomatoes, baby and "Look up child." She enjoys playing, singing, dancing and to be full of sass. Her siblings are Riselee Ann and Hosanna. She has a pet, Custer.

Ava Alyne Lloyd, 3, is the daughter of Mike and Kasey Lloyd. Her favorite food is mac and cheese, favorite toys is squishies and favorite song is "Daddy Finger." She enjoys going to the park, coloring and singing. She has a sibling, Jaydlynn. She has a cat named Hazel.

Isabella Magnuson, 4, is the daughter of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson. She likes blueberries, Frozen doll and "Let it go." She enjoys singing, dancing tap, ballet and jazz. She likes pottery, crafts and play doh. She has a brother, Beckett. Her pets are Scooter and Bolt.

Magnolia Muse, 5, is the daughter of Ashley Muse. She likes tacos, baby dolls and "Moana." She likes to keep everyone entertained. Her siblings are Shaylee, Greer, Preston, Elder, Eli and Briar. She has no pets.

Sophia Ora, 3, is the daughter of Brittany Sprunkle and Jason Ora. She likes ice cream and strawberries, Sky from Paw Patrol and "Fortnite Battle Rap All About that Bass" by Megan Trainor. She likes to paint, swing,plant flowers, ride a four-wheeler and dance. Her siblings are Gavin and Wesley Ora. She has two dogs, Croc and Panther, and a cat, Penelope.

Mia Palmerin, 3, is the daughter of Antonio and Amber Palmerin. She likes peanut butter, her toy Jerry Shimmel and Shine and the song "Shimmer and Shine." She likes to dance, swim, make people laugh and fighting with her sisters. She has siblings, Sophia and Ariana. Her pet is a dog, Max.

Elizabeth Sparks, 3, is the daughter of Mark and Ricky Sparks. She likes broccoli, her unicorn Twilight Sparkle and "The ABC Song." She likes going to Silver Dollar City and playing in her bedroom and coloring. She has a brother, Isaac Sparks. Her pet is a cow, Beef Cookie.

Lakelyn Claire Talburt, 3, is the daughter of Josh and Tabitha Talburt of Garfield. Her favorite foods are donuts and chips. Her favorite toy is Barbies. Her favorite song is "Let it go." She likes to sing and dance, go to ballet class and ride her bike/dirt bike. She enjoys playing with Barbies and babies, helping daddy in shop and playing in the dirt outside. She has a brother, Perry. Her pets are Oliver, a French bulldog, and Bailee, a dachshund.

Mattie Wade, 3, is the daughter of Mark and Heather Wade. She likes chicken, baby, and "12345 Once I caught a fish alive." She likes to play babies, hug her momma, hug her daddy, watch her brothers play baseball. She has two brothers, Khale and Kolby. Her pets are dogs, Ribby and Rawley, and cats, Oliver and Tom.

Harper Woods, 2, is the daughter of Josh and Tanya Woods. Her favorites include bike/scooter and "Patty Cake Patty Cake" and "Row Row Row Your boat." She enjoys singing, dancing, playing outside. Her siblings are Isaac, Grant, Abel and a baby brother on the way. She has no pets.

Community on 06/26/2019