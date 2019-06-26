Raegan Bleything, Natalie Graham and Kayleigh Mathis and contestants for 2019 Miss Teen Pea Ridge.

Three young ladies are seeking to represent Pea Ridge as Teen Miss Pea Ridge. They are Raegan Bleything, Natalie Graham and Kayleigh Mathis.

Miss Bleything, 14, is a freshman at Pea Ridge High School. She is the daughter of Marcie and Jimmy Puck.

She is a member of the Pea Ridge Select Choir. She enjoys basketball, church and swimming.

Her community service includes working the road block for St. Jude's, working the Thanksgiving dinner and Miss Arkansas Amazing/pageant buddy.

She hopes to graduate from UCLA as an anesthesia nurse.

Miss Graham, 13, is a freshman at Pea Ridge High School. She is the daughter of Justin Graham and Don Gilbreath. She is a member of Pea Ridge Junior High Volleyball, Jr. High Cheer and track. She enjoys playing sports, spending time with friends and family and doing makeup and hair.

Her ambition is to go to cosmetology school and open her own salon.

Miss Mathis, 13, is the daughter of Larry and Casey Mathis.

She is a member of volleyball, basketball, cheer, Ridge Youth and FCA. She enjoys sports and hanging with friends and family.

Her community service includes helping with youth basketball and volleyball camps, community service class at school, singing on the youth praise team at The Ridge Church and participating in several ESA activities.

She hopes to pursue a career in cosmetology.

