Kennadi Marler, Lillian Peters and T.J. Lancaster are Miss Pea Ridge Contestants for this year.

The 70th annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant, as well as pageants for younger girls, will be held on Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29, at the Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria.

Pageants for Pre-Teen, Teen, Jr. Miss and Miss contestants will be held Friday, June 28. Panel interviews will begin at 4 p.m. and the first pageant will start at 7 p.m.

Teeny Tot, Tiny Tot, Little Miss, Princess and Cutest Baby pageants will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday before Freedom Fest at he High School and will travel south down Weston Street to the ball fields. The street will be closed at 5:30 p.m. and no one will be allowed in or out until 9 p.m., according to Beta Alpha officials.

Miss Pea Ridge

Three lovely young ladies will vie for the title of Miss Pea Ridge. Each is a senior at Pea Ridge High School.

Miss T.J. Lancaster, Miss Kennadi Marler and Miss Lillian Peters will be interviewed by judges prior to the pageants and will then come on state in street, sports and formal dress attire.

Lancaster

Miss Lancaster, 17, is the daughter of Tyler and Julie Lancaster.

She is one of the managers for the Blackhawk football team, is a member of Ridgetones Choir and of the Northwest Arkansas Songwriters Association. She enjoys being a solo artist, singing, playing guitar with 13 paid gigs and was a winner of the Pea Ridge High School talent show.

She hopes to study music production and fashion at the University of Arkansas.

Marler

Miss Marler, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Dani Marler.

She is a cheerleader and a member of Pea Ridge Community Church. She enjoys childcare, hanging out with her family, shopping, tanning and swimming.

Her community service includes Angel Tree shopping, working the Haunted House, Feed the fonnel, Mini Clinic, Community Pep rally, Angel Food packing, Special Olympics, prom prep and Stuff the Bus.

She hopes to be a cosmetology owner.

Peters

Miss Peters, 17, is the daughter of Danny and Kelly Stevenson.

She is a member of DECA, National Honor Society and yearbook. She enjoys photography, hiking and riding four-wheelers. Her community service includes working on the Angel Tree, Spanker Creek volunteer parking service, working in the DECA booth at the Mule Jump and donating food to local food pantries. She has been a member of the Lady Blackhawks volleyball team since seventh grade, played one year of high school softball, was manager of Lady Blackhawk softball for a year, and played travel softball for six years.

She is a member of The House in Rogers church.

She said her dream job would be to video and photograph mission work around the world to bring awareness and encourage people to get involved helping in a broader spectrum while giving all the glory to God.

Community on 06/26/2019