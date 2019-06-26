To Be Presented 6/25/2019, At community Forum.

In the 1980s, I heard about a proposed volunteer ambulance service for the Garfield area. I thought, "we have a difficult time recruiting volunteer firemen. How will we staff a volunteer ambulance service, too?"

The problem of recruiting volunteers didn't start this year. NEBCO's original mission was to operate a volunteer fire department, with a cadre of local volunteers. They would be willing to train and respond, on a as needed basis. It is my opinion, that NEBCO has now evolved into a volunteer fire department, which is joined at the hip with an EMS and ambulance service. I believe they should merge.

A single document, The NE Benton Co Volunteer Fire Department Inc. Profit & Loss Report, for January through December 2018, lists revenue and expenses for both NEBCO & EMS. The combined revenues were $945,980, and the combined Personnel and Operations expenses were $704,586.89. Another document titled Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. Audited Financial Statements, dated Dec. 31, 2017, reads as follows: NEBCO provides fire protection, fire prevention, rescue, and emergency medical services for residents of Northeast Benton County. It reports combined assets and liabilities of $2,030,005. The audit report substantiates that NEBCO and EMS are big business. The audit report does not always clearly separate the activities of NEBCO & EMS.

The referenced audit lists matching contributions, as well as State of Arkansas funding, for retirement, disability, and survivor benefits for fire and police employees of a political subdivision.

NEBCO Is an asset to this community. I believe our fire protection and EMS service is second to none. I support both services. However, based upon a revue of documents provided under FOIA, I respectfully submit the following recommendations to the NEBCO Board of Directors.

Only schedule a special election when no other option is available. (Assuming the Board of Directors has the legal authority to raise dues.) Appoint a committee whose goals are, but not limited to, a study of existing and future funding needs. Included as part of the study, the Board of Directors should develop strategies for;

A. Merging EMS with NEBCO, the result to be a fire department that offers emergency medical response and ambulance service,

B. A five (5) year plan resulting in 50% of NEBCO staff being full-time employees.

C. The Chief of NEBCO will be a full-time employee of this fire department only.

D. Assuming the initiative before the voters passes, the first full-time employee hired should be a Fire Chief.

Dues assessed on property without an occupiable structure should be raised in conjunction with dues collected on property with occupiable structures. The NEBCO Board members should receive a monthly flat rate salary; in addition to, reimbursement of expenses related to Board activities. The NEBCO/EMS book-keeping system, used by both entities, should be modernized.

This commentary represents my opinions only, and are based upon an examination of financial documents, and conversations with NEBCO leadership. Their input and cooperation were appreciated.

Gary Blackburn, resident of Garfield since 1980

mayor of Garfield

General News on 06/26/2019