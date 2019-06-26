Thirteen young ladies are competing for Little Miss Pea Ridge. They are Presley Barnett, Jadalen Beeson, Braeley Cooper, Azalea Dixon, Sophia Grigg, Zayelynn Hart, Riselee Ann Hunt, Makayla Lewis, Ember Martin, Brooke Ray, Olivia Renfro,Addison See and Amity Wilson. Miss Dixon is in second grade; all of the others are in the first grade.

Jadalen Beeson, 6, is the daughter of Stan and Gina Beeson. She is a member of karate class and River of Faith Church. She enjoys taking care of her dogs and bunnies and hanging out with her family. She wants to be a scientist when she grows up.

Presley Barnett, 7, is the daughter of Ryan and Courtney Barnett. She is a member of the Girl Scouts. She likes to play outside on the farm with her sister. She wants to work at a bakery when she grows up.

Braeley Cooper, 6, is the daughter of Anthony and Shae Cooper. She enjoys gymnastics, painting and other creative activities and hanging out with her three dogs. She wants to be an artist and a music teacher when she grows up.

Azalea Dixon, 7, is the daughter of Shawn and Layna Dixon. She enjoys ballet and gymnastics, loves to draw, paint and read. She also loves flowers. She hopes to open a flower shop someday.

Sophia Grigg, 7, is the daughter of Lauren Helmer. She enjoys dancing, singing, making people laugh. She does not know what she wants to be when she grows up.

Zayelynn Hart, 6, is the daughter of Charles and Hailey Hart. She is in the Diamon Dance Club. She enjoys dancing, singing and art. She wants to dance with Sia and JoJo.

Riselee Ann Hunt, 5, is the daughter of Christopher and Beth Ann Hunt. She is a member of Infinity Ballet and Cross Pointe Community Church. She enjoys singing, dancing, arts and crafts. She wants to have fun, travel and be a cheerleader.

Makayla Sierra Lewis, 7, is the daughter of Desaree and Jazon Lewis. She is in cheer. She enjoys playing with friends, helping animals and dancing. Her future plans include helping animals.

Ember Joy Martin, 6, is the daughter of Thomas and Amanda Martin. She is a member of Pea Ridge Assembly of God Church. She enjoys flowers, butterflies, drawing, painting, art, gardening and reading.

Brooke Ray, 6, is the daughter of Brian and Tanja Ray. She is a member of Girls Scouts of Pea Ridge and Thunder Soccer. She enjoys playing outside, swimming and enjoying time with the family. She wants to be an animal doctor when she grows up. (There was no photograph of Brooke Ray provided.)

Olivia Renfro, 6, is the daughter of Charles and Heather Renfro. She is in gymnastics and ballet.

Addison See, 5, is the daughter of Nathan and Nikki See. She is a member of The Ridge Church and Ridge Kids. She enjoys singing, dancing, playing with friends. Her future plans including cheer with the big girls and sing in concerts.

Amity Wilson, 6, is the daughter of Earl and Kristen Wilson. She enjoys mixed martial arts at Inferno. She loves playing with her donkeys and riding her horse. She wants to be a veterinarian.

Community on 06/26/2019