The community has grown and the demands on the fire department have grown, but the dues have not increased in 20 years, according to Warren Wilkey, treasurer for the board of directors for the Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire Department (NEBCO). A special election is scheduled for July 9 for voters to decide on whether NEBCO will have an increase in fire dues.

"Most people are startled to hear we haven't raised dues in 20 years," Fire Chief Rob Taylor said, explaining that the board is hosting town hall meeting to explain the need for the election requesting a dues increase. "It's not that NEBCO is just jumping out there and saying we're going to hire full-time firemen.

"The way we're operating right now, we're right on the top of our budget. We've worked along here for almost 2o years now. In order for us to continue to operate, and improve in any way, we've got to have an increase," Taylor said.

NEBCO was created 35 years ago, in April 1978, and the first fire truck was delivered in April 1979, according to Taylor. The department has grown and now comprises five stations, 23 pieces of equipment, 22 volunteer firefighters. In 2010, VAS (Volunteer Ambulance Service which has been created in 1985) merged with NEBCO, which now provides advanced life support ambulance service for the northeast Benton County area. The fire and ambulance departments are separated financially in both revenue and expenses. The ambulance service covers an emergency services district which includes Avoca.

"We are required to have an audit," Wilkey said, adding that the audit always receives a favorable rating. "Everything we do is audited. Our auditors have said they audit a number of non-profits and we are one of the best."

"Our financial safeguards are in place -- checks and balances," Wilkey said. "NEBCO is a million-dollar operation. I've been in this treasurer job for a year. I've had a steep learning curve and am very impressed with the complexity of what a large organization it is."

Former board member Cris Jones, a certified public accountant, was paid by NEBCO to manage the books for 22 years. When he retired, Wilkey said, the board hired Worden and Worden CPA firm in Rogers.

"We're fortunate to have a very good board to work with -- both previously and today," Taylor said. "We support each other in everything we do."

Taylor does receive a salary from the fire department. He is also employed at the Rogers Fire Department where he is a captain. He's worked with Rogers since March of 2000. He's been on the roster with NEBCO since 1984.

Administrative assistant Julie Bland also receives a salary.

"We're the only two that get any money out of the fire department side," Taylor said. He said he's been asked why he doesn't have a fire department vehicle. "NEBCO needs a lot more things than me a vehicle. I have a vehicle. I pay for my own gas. I think the department needs more things than that."

Volunteer firefighters do not receive a salary. They receive a stipend at the end of the year based on the number of emergency calls and training events they attend.

Taylor clearly remembers the night of his high school homecoming football game in 1982. He and his family lived about a mile from what is now the site of NEBCO Station 1. He said his dad had been working on the farm all day until time to get ready for the game. "He had a heart attack... and died," Taylor said, saying he remembers when he was a "kid growing up" he would see the fire truck come from either Pea Ridge or Rogers. "I saw lots of houses or barns burn to the ground with no firetruck."

And, in April 1986, Taylor's first wife was critically injured in a wreck at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 62 and Wimpy Jones Road near NEBCO Station 1.

"I've had two critical situations in my life out here. Could there have been a difference in those two outcomes ... if we had what we're trying to have? We'll never know.

"We're never going to save every life, every building, but can we be better at what we're trying to do? It's my job to try to keep getting better. We owe it to our citizens or those passing through," he said.

If approved, funds from the increase of dues, would not be available for a year, Wilkey said, explaining that the timing of the election was at the recommendation of the Benton County Election Commission which required the election to be held before Aug. 1.

Equipment is aging and needs replacing. The years of viability of equipment is governed both by manufacturers and the National Fire Protection Agency. Taylor also proposes having two firefighters at the station at all times to shorten response times and begin working on a scene in preparing for volunteers to arrive.

"I'm from a generation that belives in volunteerism. I belive in paying back," Wilkey said. He said his son works on the Houston Fire Department. "I'm doing this somewhat as a tribute to my son and because I feel I owe something to my community."

Board members are not reimbursed for serving.

"I'm not benefiting a dime out of this," Taylor said. "I'm not retiring from Rogers any time soon. That doesn't fit with me personally... that has nothing to do with why these increases are needed."

