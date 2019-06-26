Wednesday, June 26

11 a.m. -- Storytime, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

Thursday, June 27

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, June 28

2 p.m. -- Friday Flix, "Home" (PG), Pea Ridge Community Library

2 p.m. -- Teen Flix, "Guardians of the Galaxy" (PG-13), Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Miss Pea Ridge Pageant, Pea Ridge Middle School

Saturday, June 29

10 a.m. -- Miss Pea Ridge Pageant Teeny and Tiny Tots, Pea Ridge Middle School

11 a.m. -- Sensory Saturday, Melted Aliens, ages under 6, Pea Ridge Community Library

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Highway 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, June 30

3:30 p.m. -- Parade, Weston Street

5:30 p.m. -- Freedom Fest, Weston Street

Dark -- Freedom Fest Fireworks

Tuesday, July 2

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

6 p.m. -- Beta Alpha meeting, Messiah Lutheran Church

Wednesday, July 3

12 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Tornado Siren test, if skies are clear

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Community on 06/26/2019