Greg Pickens and Patrick Wheeless were sworn into the Planning Commission by Mayor Jackie Crabtree to fill vacancies created by the resignations of Jerry Burton and Donnie Ewald. The announcement and swearing in were at the City Council meeting, Tuesday, June 18.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree also swore in two of three persons appointed to the Parks Commission at this month's City Council meeting. Taking the oath of office were Theresa Jackson and John Brown. Anastasia Jones was not present. The three were appointed to fill positions vacated by Karen Kitterman, Spencer Deal and Mechel Wall.

General News on 06/26/2019