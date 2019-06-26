Wednesday, June 12

4:09 a.m. Clinton Duane Purser, 48, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering

Friday, June 14

3:01 p.m. Walter Trae Turner, 22, Seligman, Mo., by Bella Vista, possession of a controlled substance Sch. I, II; possession of drug paraphernalia

Saturday, June 15

12:05 p.m. Tiffany Dawn Summers, 37, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI

Sunday, June 16

7:11 p.m. Samuel Braden Means, 18, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, fleeing on foot

Monday, June 17

4:31 a.m. Abagail Louise Duncan, 32, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony third-degree domestic battering (prior conviction)

6:48 a.m. Keith Edward Scott, 34, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, felony third-degree battering (prior conviction); failure to appear from Pea Ridge

4:09 p.m. Jeannette Gustavus, 35, Garfield, by BCSO, violation of the Arkansas hot check law

9:56 p.m. Robert Allen Carns, 54, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Benton County; and failure to appear from Elm Springs

Wednesday, June 19

2:44 p.m. Danelle Nichole Zimmerman, 28, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation; DWI; careless driving

Thursday, June 20

5:31 a.m. Kayla Renee Sutton, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, DWI-drugs; possession of a controlled substance

Friday, June 21

9:12 p.m. Cody Shane DeShields, 30, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; felony tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance

Saturday, June 22

4:01 a.m. Andrew James Knepp, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, felony aggravated assault on a family or household member; second-degree false imprisonment

Monday, June 24

5:17 p.m. Ana Katrina Bragg, 38, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, violation of the Arkansas hot check law

