Monday, June 24
Breakfast: Pancake with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Serving times:
Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, June 25
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, June 26
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, June 27
Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, June 28
Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks with ranch, cookies, fresh fruit, milk
Print Headline: Summer food service menu