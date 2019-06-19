Sign in
Summer food service menu June 19, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, June 24

Breakfast: Pancake with syrup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

No charge for breakfast or lunch

Site location:

Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Serving times:

Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lunch: BBQ rib patty, baked beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, June 25

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, June 26

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, June 27

Breakfast: Apple frudel, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, June 28

Breakfast: Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks with ranch, cookies, fresh fruit, milk

06/19/2019

Summer food service menu

