50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 25

Thursday, June 19, 1969

Floyd McGinnis reminds all those who've said something about the used clothing project he heads here that he could not be doing what he has were it not for Junior and Dot Webb, who furnish space (including the utilities) at the Pea Ridge Laundryette in which to store the vast assortment. "Let us make one thing clear," McGinnis said, "We do not have any poverty stricken people around Pea Ridge. However, we do have some who can use things that some of our other people no longer need. And I am one of them. He explained that the clothing accumulated at the location from various sources (mostly left over from church- or club-sponsored rummage sales) has benefited about 48 families of this area.

Using the motto, "That faith in God gives meaning and purpose to human life," Pea Ridge Jaycees will join others of that organization in sponsoring petitions to be presented to the U.S. Congress and/or the U.S. Supreme Court in support of voluntary non-denominational prayer in the public school. Locally, these petitions will be placed in various businesses, including the Graphic office, and all who will are asked to sign. The Pea Ridge chapter is one of 6,000 Jaycee chapters across the nation being asked to circulate the petition.

Contest rules for entering the Miss Pea Ridge competition were announced this week by the sponsors, Pea Ridge Jaycettes. It is announced that in addition to the Miss Pea Ridge contest, there will bee a contest to select Miss Tiny Toss and Mr. Tiny Tot of Pea Ridge. In other words, children ages 4 and 4 will all be eligible to enter -- whether they are boys or girls. The Jaycettes announced that queen contestants must reside in the Pea Ridge School District. The only contestants eligible to enter the competition not living in this school district would be daughters of member of the Pea Ridge Jaycees or Jaycettes. The Miss Pea Ridge and Tiny Tot contests will be staged on the opening night of the Pea Ridge Community Fair.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 25

Wednesday, June 20, 1979

An investment of about $8,000 in City of Pea Ridge funds has, in three years, developed into a city park worth more than $30,000, with prospects of becoming worth well over $50,000 when the proposed tennis courts are completed, according to a report furnished by Park Commission treasurer Billie Jines. Presently the park facilities include a roadway and parking areas, concrete picnic tables and benches, barbecue grills, large sandbox, play equipment and benches. Also installed are a septic system and masonry restrooms, 12 city-owned mercury lights, standard-size chain-link backstop, native stone entrance way with granite plaque and sign, flagpole with concrete base, landscaping and trash barrels. A stone drinking fountain, with memorial plaque, is paid for and awaiting construction.

Chairman Bob Harp, Pea Ridge Park Commission member, has issued an appeal for contributions to the park for the construction of tennis courts. The Commission has received an offer from an undisclosed source to match certain funds for this purpose. The Commission needs more funds to come up to the goal, Harp said, and is anxious to accumulate those funds as soon as possible so they may be used to match federal funds and get the job done.

Between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday, June 14, Flag Day, a Graphic Scene representative cruised the city looking for flags being displayed. We saw two on residences, one on Pickens Road near the Post Office and one on Hoffman Street. We saw one at the Bank of Pea Ridge, one at the Post Office, one at Shrum's Meat Market and one at the Graphic Scene. We may have missed some. Are there only six in Pea Ridge concerned enough with the traditions and glory of this flag and this country to be willing to put forth the effort to fly their flags? If you didn't fly your flag on Flag Day, remember it on July 4 and you will have a chance to make partial amends. There would be nothing wrong in following the lead of the Post Office and flying your flag every day. The residence on Pickens does.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 25

Thursday, June 22, 1989

The Pea Ridge City Council has selected a Johnson man as the next Pea Ridge marshal. The position became vacant last month with the termination of Billy Joe Musgrove. The City Council met in executive session last Thursday to interview five applicants for the position. Accepting the offer was Sam Holcomb, 42, of Johnson. Deputy Marshal Billy Joe Musgrove has been the only officer on the city's payroll since Musgrove's termination. Holcomb said that he will be spending mornings in Pea Ridge over the next two weeks to familiarize himself with the area and the department. Holcomb has worked for the last two years as sergeant of patrol in Johnson.

A way to stop the acts of vandalism at the school was the main topic of discussion at last Thursday's special School Board meeting. Superintendent Marvin Higginbottom said, "I don't know the answer: I know it is expensive to replace the windows." He said that no one has ever been caught breaking the windows nor does he know who is responsible. Higginbottom said that 25 windows have been broken out in the last year and most recently, the door to the elementary building was broken out. He said that vandals even attempted to break into the teacher lounge by prying open the door, but were unable to get in. Higginbottom estimated that the vandalism has cost the school about $1,000 over the past year.

Pea Ridge has had a school district since the late 19th century. Whether that will be the case for another century, even for another decade may well depend on how seriously the people of this district respond to the financial challenge facing the district. The alternative to resolving the financial crisis is consolidation of the district with either the Rogers or Bentonville School district. The community raised more than $20,000 last fall to replace roofs on the elementary school buildings. It is apparent that the growth of the district will require additional classrooms. The rate of growth now is equivalent to between one and two new classrooms annually. The district needs to be in a financial position in a few years to make a commitment on a new building for the high school.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 25

Wednesday, June 23, 1999

Oak Ridge Retirement Community, which is made up of Oak Ridge Lodge and Oak Ridge Village has been sold to Brad Carson, effective July 1. Carson operates three retirement homes using the name The Autumn Place. Barbara Merritt, administrator of Oak Ridge Lodge, said she believes the new owner will be at the lodge on the first of next month to talk to staff. Larry Goins built Oak Ridge Lodge in 1989 and added Oak Ridge Village in 1997. His company, LDG Inc., owns and operates the facilities.

Pea Ridge City Council passed a resolution at its meeting June 15 approving the transfer of its cable television franchise from Peak Cablevision to TCA Cable. Peak and TCA have agreed to trade some of their franchises. TCA representatives assured the council that they would continue the improvements started by Peak and hoped to upgrade Pea Ridge's system as soon as possible. Rate structures will not change until TCA is able to improve the line-up for Pea Ridge, said Yokum, but they will start immediately to improve reception in the area. Mayor Jackie Crabtree told Yokum that "we have real problems with cable TV up here."

They have been milking cows on the Beaver farm east of Pea Ridge continually for almost 50 years. From 20 cows and 76 acres in 1950, Beaver Farms has grown to 700 acres, owned and leased, 200 dairy cows producing an average of 10,000 pounds of milk a day and a herd of 150 beef cattle. In 1950, Richard and Lola Mae Beaver moved from Madison County to Benton County and began by milking 20 cows by hand. Now, their sons, J.C. and Randy Beaver, J.C.'s wife Donna, along with two full-time employees and J.C.'s son, Jerry, who works on the farm part time, run one of the largest dairy operations in Benton County. Beaver sells to Kraft Foods and sometimes to Dairy Farmers of America.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 25

Wednesday, June 24, 2009

Personnel was the only business addressed during a short special session of the Pea Ridge School Board Monday evening. After a half-hour executive session, School Board members approved hiring Tony Travis as teacher and head football coach for the high school. The total salary for him, including stipends, is $61,000. He replaces Mark Laster, who resignation was accepted Monday, as well. Laster accepted a position in Siloam Springs. They approved hiring Danielle Rose as an administrative assistant for the superintendent's office.

Lee Town Estates on Lee Town Road is outside the city limits, but inside the city's five-mile planning jurisdiction. Lot splits were approved the the county, but the developer did not originally work with the city's building official. After the city filed suit against him, the developer did appear before the Planning Commission, which approved the preliminary plat for the subdivision which had already begun."This is one of the most sensitive areas. Benton County has 85 contaminated wells," said John Berkley, former city employee with the building official's office. Berkley, who lives southeast of the subdivision questioned, said if his wells were contaminated and he was without a water supply he would have "very expensive storage buildings."

Records from VAS Ambulance Service Corporation were provided to The Times of Northeast Benton County late Tuesday by a board member. The information was requested at the June 9 VAS board meeting. VAS board spokesman Tony Miltich later sent an e-mail to The Times stating the request was tabled pending a request as to whether VAS was answerable to the Freedom of Information Act.

Community on 06/19/2019