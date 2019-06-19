April 2019
Call^Count^Prev.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^1^3^7
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^4^6^25
Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^16^16^71
Alarm^13^13^56
Animal bite^0^1^5
Animal call^39^26^133
Assault/ battery^5^3^13
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^2^15
Breaking or entering^3^0^11
Burglary^1^2^10
Business check^0^1^2
Civil call^39^30^142
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0
Criminal mischief^8^2^12
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^11^14^55
Emergency message^0^0^2
Environmental^0^0^3
Extra patrol^3^1^6
Follow up^24^13^95
Fraud/forgery^3^11^27
Gun shots^0^0^1
Harassment/harassing communications^4^1^11
Investigation^6^11^39
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^2
Lost/found property^8^4^22
Missing person adult^0^2^4
Missing person juvenile^0^0^0
Motorist assist^9^14^62
MVC w/ entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/ injury^5^0^11
MVC wo/ injury^15^7^48
Narcotics investigation^0^2^8
Noise complaint^3^5^13
Other^5^6^20
Overdose^1^0^3
Prowler^0^0^1
Public assist^0^0^0
Rape/sexual assault^2^1^6
Reckless driver^11^18^77
Residential structure fire^0^0^0
Road hazard^4^1^9
Runaway^3^2^11
Sex offender investigation^2^2^10
Stolen vehicle^0^1^2
Suspicious circumstance^43^42^182
Theft^13^4^38
Threats^4^3^11
Traffic stop^327^387^1697
Trespassing^5^2^11
Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^0^0
Unlock^3^0^12
Warrant service/felony^1^3^6
Warrant service/misdemeanor^44^38^210
Welfare check^9^13^45
Total^700^713^3263
Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^25^102
Citations-^29^70
Warnings-^2^6
Warrant arrests-^44^234
City ordinance-^5^21
Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD
Citations-^33^172
Warnings-^267^1370
Verbal-^15^49
City ordinance-^6^31
Felony criminal^Month^YTD
New charge arrests-^4^30
Warrant arrests-^2^14
Total arrests^75^380
New cases^74^319
Traffic stops^100^782
