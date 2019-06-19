Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. Monthly report June 19, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

April 2019

Call^Count^Prev.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^1^3^7

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^4^6^25

Abduction-family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^16^16^71

Alarm^13^13^56

Animal bite^0^1^5

Animal call^39^26^133

Assault/ battery^5^3^13

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^2^2^15

Breaking or entering^3^0^11

Burglary^1^2^10

Business check^0^1^2

Civil call^39^30^142

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^0

Criminal mischief^8^2^12

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^11^14^55

Emergency message^0^0^2

Environmental^0^0^3

Extra patrol^3^1^6

Follow up^24^13^95

Fraud/forgery^3^11^27

Gun shots^0^0^1

Harassment/harassing communications^4^1^11

Investigation^6^11^39

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^1^0^2

Lost/found property^8^4^22

Missing person adult^0^2^4

Missing person juvenile^0^0^0

Motorist assist^9^14^62

MVC w/ entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/ injury^5^0^11

MVC wo/ injury^15^7^48

Narcotics investigation^0^2^8

Noise complaint^3^5^13

Other^5^6^20

Overdose^1^0^3

Prowler^0^0^1

Public assist^0^0^0

Rape/sexual assault^2^1^6

Reckless driver^11^18^77

Residential structure fire^0^0^0

Road hazard^4^1^9

Runaway^3^2^11

Sex offender investigation^2^2^10

Stolen vehicle^0^1^2

Suspicious circumstance^43^42^182

Theft^13^4^38

Threats^4^3^11

Traffic stop^327^387^1697

Trespassing^5^2^11

Unconscious/unresponsive/syncope^0^0^0

Unlock^3^0^12

Warrant service/felony^1^3^6

Warrant service/misdemeanor^44^38^210

Welfare check^9^13^45

Total^700^713^3263

•••

Misdemeanor criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^25^102

Citations-^29^70

Warnings-^2^6

Warrant arrests-^44^234

City ordinance-^5^21

Misdemeanor traffic^Month^YTD

Citations-^33^172

Warnings-^267^1370

Verbal-^15^49

City ordinance-^6^31

Felony criminal^Month^YTD

New charge arrests-^4^30

Warrant arrests-^2^14

Total arrests^75^380

New cases^74^319

Traffic stops^100^782

General News on 06/19/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

