Named the nation's first Purple Heart National Park, Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves the site of the Battle of Pea Ridge fought in March 1862 where there were more than 3,384 casualties in both Federal and Confederate troops.

The Purple Heart was first created as the badge of military merit by General George Washington, and is the oldest military decoration presently in use, according to Kevin Eads, superintendent of the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

"Many current and former citizens of the United States of American, and the State of Arkansas, have made the ultimate sacrifice in giving their lives in the cause of freedom and numerous combat wounded veterans currently live and contribute to our great state in countless ways...," Eads read from the proclamation.

"The mission of the military order of the Purple Heart is to foster an environment of good will among the combat wounded veterans and their families, promote patriotism ... and, most importantly, make sure we never forget, and... we honor the sacrifice the Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms and believe it is important that we acknowledge them for their courage...

"Pea Ridge National Military Park was ... dedicated to the memory of our nation's sons and daughters who gave so much that we might have our freedoms... wishes to pledges its strong support for those who put their lives at risk in service to their country and fellow citizens ... accept the designation as a Purple Heart Park ... to honor all combat veterans as we value and reflect on the many sacrifices both they and their families have made," Eads concluded.

Aaron Mankin, military and veteran liaison to Congressman Steve Womack read a letter from Womack remarking on designating the Pea Ridge National Military Park as a Purple Heart Park.

"I am pleased to offer personal congratulations to our very own Pea Ridge National Military Park is dedicated as the nation's first Purple Heart National Park," Womack wrote in his letter. "This, in conjunction with the re-opening of the newly renovated Elkhorn Tavern, is a testament to the commitment of you and your staff to the preservation of these hallowed grounds."

Womack wrote: "As a veteran and a proud American, I'm humbled by the sacrifices of those who fought and died here. It is our moral obligation as citizens of this great nation to make sure they are never forgotten."

Pea Ridge National Military Park superintendent Kevin Eads and supervisory park ranger Troy Banzhaf were presented with a plaque declaring the park a Purple Heart park in memory of the many Americans killed there during the Battle of Pea Ridge in March 1862. The ceremony Saturday, June 15, preceded a ribbon cutting for the Elkhorn Tavern, recently reopened after renovation.

Charles W. Adkins Jr., commander Region V of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH), presented a plaque and pins and Aaron Mankin, military and veteran liaison to Congressman Steve Womack read a letter from Womack.

Adkins was joined by Calvin Chambers, commander, MOPH Chapter 460; Derl Horn, Veterans Affairs voluntary services officer, MOPH Department of Arkansas; Joe Murray, sergeant of Arms, MOPH Chapter 460. Chambers presented the plaque; Horn presented the MOPH honor pin to Eads, and Murray presented the honor pin to Banzhaf.

"The Military Order of the Purple ... is the oldest ... to recognize soldiers for meritorious service," Adkins said, explaining that Aug. 7 is Purple Heart Day.

"It is only fitting that we come here today and dedicate Pea Ridge National Military Park as our nation's first Military National Purple Heart Park ... there were 23,000 soldiers total who fought here the 7th and 8th of March 1862.

"The purple heart and medal of honor are the two awards that have no time limit on how far back you can go to award it," Adkins said, explaining that at one time, it was asked that Confederate veterans be declared veterans of the United States, but it was denied, as they were deemed enemies of the United States.

It was not until 1958 that Confederate veterans who fought in the Civil war were made U.S. veterans by an act of Congress in in 1957, U.S. Public Law 85-425, Sec 410, approved 23 May, 1958.

Community on 06/19/2019