Library clerk Nicolette Taylor arranges books on a nearby shelf while a child reads a book in the newly renovated children's area of the Pea Ridge Community Library.

Pea Ridge Community Library 801 N. Curtis Ave. Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Website: pearigecommunitylibrary.org Email: library@pearidgecommunitylibrary.org

Library clerk Nicolette Taylor shows how easy it is to use the circulation iPad to renew or look up books.

The newly-renovated Pea Ridge Community Library includes a coffee bar with snacks.

There are books, magazines and other items available to purchase in the Curiousity Corner; proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library.

Director Wright said she was able to find these two new chairs for a fraction of their cost by purchasing them used from a business in Fayetteville.

