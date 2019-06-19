TIMES photograph by Annette Beard
Library clerk Nicolette Taylor arranges books on a nearby shelf while a child reads a book in the newly renovated children's area of the Pea Ridge Community Library.
Pea Ridge Community Library
801 N. Curtis Ave.
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Website: pearigecommunitylibrary.org
Email: library@pearidgecommunitylibrary.org
Library clerk Nicolette Taylor shows how easy it is to use the circulation iPad to renew or look up books.
The newly-renovated Pea Ridge Community Library includes a coffee bar with snacks.
There are books, magazines and other items available to purchase in the Curiousity Corner; proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library.
Director Wright said she was able to find these two new chairs for a fraction of their cost by purchasing them used from a business in Fayetteville.
