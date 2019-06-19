Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

June 4

White Oak Station

139 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was not posted.

June 5

Rainbow House Asian Bistro

143 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Containers of vegetables were not covered in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Single-service containers were being reused for food storage.

The following Benton County restaurants did not have any violations this reporting period:

June 4 -- The Turn at Big Sugar, 1101 Sugar Creek Road, Pea Ridge

