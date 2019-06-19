Wednesday, June 19

11 a.m. -- Storytime, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 20

10 a.m. - 5 p.m -- Wii Challenge You, ages 8 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

6-8 p.m. -- Crochet & Knitters Club, Pea Ridge Community Library

6:30-7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, June 21

9:30 a.m. -- Summer art class, ages 4-10, Pea Ridge Community Library

10 a.m. -- Summer art class, ages 11-18, Pea Ridge Community Library

3 p.m. -- Friday Flix, Lego Star Wars, Pea Ridge Community Library

Saturday, June 22

12 - 1:30 p.m. -- Rock painting, Star Wars edition, ages 7 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

1-4 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

6 p.m. -- "Pick'n at the Ridge," Southern gospel singing, Camp Auction Barn, 980 E. Pickens Rd. (E. Ark. Hwy. 72), Pea Ridge; potluck; for information contact Terry at 790-7276 or Russell at 903-0024.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

7-9 p.m. Music at the Fire House, NEBCO Fire-EMS, featuring Black Oak Band, NEBCO Community Center, U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield. No cover charge; donations appreciated.

Dark -- How to train your Dragon 3 https://kids-in-mind.com/h/how-to-train-your-dragon-the-hidden-world-parents-guide-movie-review-rating.htm, Pea Ridge City Park

Monday, June 24

All day -- De-stress color sesh, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

5 p.m. -- High School Book Club, "Graceling," Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, June 25

10 - 11 a.m. -- Alien Slime, ages 6 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

3-4 p.m. -- Alien Slime, ages 6 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

5 p.m. -- Teen Book Club, "The girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland in a ship of her own making," Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Historical Society, Heritage Building

Wednesday, June 26

11 a.m. -- Storytime, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

