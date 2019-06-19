USS Navy Snook Base
The USS Navy Snook Base held its annual base picnic at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. A large group of members, their families and friends enjoyed the cook out and camaraderie.
A brief base business meeting was held by commander Ken Spencer. Up coming events include the Fourth of July Parade in Bella Vista. Staging for the parade will start at 9 a.m. at 1 Mercy Way. Members, family members and special guests will ride the submarine float in the parade route.
The next base meeting will be held at 11 a.m. July 6 at the Whole Hog Café in Rogers. Guest speaker will be Josh Medina from Washington County Veterans Service Office. All submarine personnel who have qualified on submarines are invited.Community on 06/19/2019
Print Headline: Club news