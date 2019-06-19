USS Navy Snook Base

The USS Navy Snook Base held its annual base picnic at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. A large group of members, their families and friends enjoyed the cook out and camaraderie.

A brief base business meeting was held by commander Ken Spencer. Up coming events include the Fourth of July Parade in Bella Vista. Staging for the parade will start at 9 a.m. at 1 Mercy Way. Members, family members and special guests will ride the submarine float in the parade route.

The next base meeting will be held at 11 a.m. July 6 at the Whole Hog Café in Rogers. Guest speaker will be Josh Medina from Washington County Veterans Service Office. All submarine personnel who have qualified on submarines are invited.

Community on 06/19/2019