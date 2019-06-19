Boundless Grace Baptist Church

Get ready for Vacation Bible School, 6 to 8:30 p.m nightly June 24 to 28, at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Dr., north Rogers. VBS is for all children going into kindergarten through grade 6. A wonderful week of fun, games, crafts and learning about and experiencing the sweet, sweet love of Jesus. All children are invited to join us for a super fun VBS week.

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Drive, Little Flock.

Episcopal Church

Pea Ridge

The Episcopal Church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at 16375 Don McAllister Road. Information: 479-228-1498.

First Baptist Church

Wednesday night services include 5 p.m. dinner, 6 p.m. BLAST (Bible Learners and Sharers Together), 6 p.m. youth and 6:30 p.m. adult Bible study.

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are held the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

New Prospect Baptist Church

Gann Ridge Road, Garfield

A concert by Spoken 4 Quartet is scheduled at 7 p.m. June 22. A fish fry supper will be at 5:30 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring a side dish if coming to eat. For information, contact pastor Ron Shults 479-381-9481.

Westside Baptist Church

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

