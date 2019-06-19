My grandson got his first swimming lesson. He's only 2 years old and his first time into the water solo. His father and I were in the lake waiting for him to jump into our waiting arms. This was met with more than a little apprehension. My reply was always, "I will catch you, I've gotcha'!"

Then after a few moments of coaxing -- plop -- into the water (and my arms) he went! After that initial jump, he was excited to do it again and again, giggling every time he leaped.

I believe this is how we often feel in our own lives.

God says, "Be still and know that I am God."

In other words, I will catch you my child, I've gotcha'! Do we giggle with glee and look forward to every new day and every new adventure? Or are we a bit apprehensive, wondering, "Will you catch me Lord, or will I fall?" Are we afraid to step out in faith to reach others for God? Are we afraid to go forward into the good and beautiful life that God has for us? We more times hold back in fear or anxiety.

I am reminded of a phrase and it read, "Good morning, this is God, I will be handling all of your problems today. I will not need your help. So relax and have a great day!"

That is not to say that we have no control over our lives and that we don't have some responsibility on how things play out. We do! However, the point is that worry and fear can paralyze us into doing nothing or overreacting and making matters worse when presented with an adverse situation. The psalmist in Psalm 46 reminds us to first "be still" and "know," without a shadow of doubt, "that I am God."

That's a mighty tall order sometimes because we want to take over the reins.

My charge this week is to listen to that still small voice that is God's saying, "Don't worry my child, I will catch you, I've gotcha'!"

•••

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 06/19/2019