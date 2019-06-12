Several people attended the planned Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, June 4, but left without the meeting being called to order.

Two Planning Commission members were in attendance, as was the city building official, the city attorney and representatives from Verizon who want to put a cell tower in town. But, when it was clear there would not be a quorum, long-time Planning Commission member Dr. Karen Sherman said there would not be a meeting.

"We don't have a quorum," Sherman said. "The chairman (Johnson) is not here. It's important that all four of us show up."

There are seven positions on the commission, requiring there to be at least four members present for a quorum. Two commissioners resigned in the past few months. Jerry Burton resigned March 26 and Donnie Ewald resigned the end of April. Three more, Chris Johnson, Jason Palik and Al Fowler, were absent. Fowler had notified city officials he would be absent as he was on vacation.

A public hearing was scheduled to hear comments from neighboring property owners about a request to rezone 2.26 acres on Lee Town Road. State law requires all neighboring property owners receive notification and that a public hearing be held. Several people were there for the public hearing.

City attorney Shane Perry said it would be the city's responsibility to pay for a second notification for the next public hearing.

