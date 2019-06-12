Several new poll workers are needed for the Pea Ridge election site, according to Kim Dennison, election coordinator. She said several former Pea Ridge workers retired.

"I'm actually looking for new poll workers," she said, adding that 12 names are usually on the list for workers for the Pea Ridge polling site and that five have retired. She said she needs seven new poll workers.

Dennison said a new law was recently passed allowing 17-year-olds to work as volunteers during an election and that provides an excellent opportunity for schools to provide extra credit for students.

Poll workers must be registered voters and reside within the county where they work. The should be able to lift 30 pounds and have knowledge of computers as "everything is electronic now," Dennison said. The supervisor is paid $11 an hour and poll workers are paid $9.25 an hour. Workers are expected to be on site by 7 a.m. and open polls by 7:30 a.m. They must stay until all is closed and cleaned. Although polls close at 7:30 p.m., anyone standing in line at 7:30 p.m. must be allowed to vote. Dennison said that election days usually are 13-hour days, but during a primary or general election, can be longer.

Dennison said anyone interested in becoming a poll worker should contact her at 479-271-1049 or by email at Kimberly.Dennison@bentoncountyar.gov.

