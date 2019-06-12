Monday, June 17
Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
No charge for breakfast or lunch
Site location:
Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Serving times:
Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.
Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, June 18
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, June 19
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, cooked carrots, biscuit, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, June 20
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, potato wedges, frozen juice cup, milk
Friday, June 21
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pizza pockets, garden salad, craisins or fresh fruit, milkCommunity on 06/12/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge summer menu