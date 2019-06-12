Sign in
Pea Ridge summer menu June 12, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, June 17

Breakfast: Super bun, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Site location:

Pea Ridge Primary School, 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Serving times:

Breakfast served from 8 to 8:40 a.m.

Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, garden salad, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, June 18

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Bean & beef burrito, seasoned corn, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, June 19

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, cooked carrots, biscuit, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, June 20

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, potato wedges, frozen juice cup, milk

Friday, June 21

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza pockets, garden salad, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

