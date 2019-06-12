"We had a great turn out for our first one," Nathan See, organizer, said.

See said there will be changes made to the July event in order to improve it.

"I am thankful for the vendors and the crowd that came out to enjoy our event," See said.

"July will feature Michael Harrod's band from 7-9 p.m. The opening band has not been chosen at this time, but they will play from 5-7 p.m.

"So as you see here that is one of the of changes we are doing is the times for the bands to play," he said.

The Hot Summer Nights will be held on the second Saturday of the month through September and meets on the green space on Townsend Way, north of the Medical Center, east of Carr Street and west of Subway.

