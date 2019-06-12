Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

May 24

Village Market

17047 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: Bags of flour were stored on the floor.

The Short Stop

18440 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of food were stored in the floor of the walk-in cooler.

May 31

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suites B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Rags and utensils were stored in two handwashing sinks.

Noncritical violations: None

Pea Ridge Cafe

467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink; one handwashing sink had food debris in the basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Victoria Mexican Restaurant

155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: A spray bottle of chemicals was labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Two food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints. Test strips for sanitizer were damaged and unusable.

General News on 06/12/2019