Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
May 24
Village Market
17047 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink.
Noncritical violations: Bags of flour were stored on the floor.
The Short Stop
18440 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Boxes of food were stored in the floor of the walk-in cooler.
May 31
Diego's Mexican Grill
150 S. Curtis Ave., Suites B & C, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Rags and utensils were stored in two handwashing sinks.
Noncritical violations: None
Pea Ridge Cafe
467 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: There were no paper towels at a handwashing sink; one handwashing sink had food debris in the basin.
Noncritical violations: None
Victoria Mexican Restaurant
155 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: A spray bottle of chemicals was labeled with contents.
Critical violations: A spray bottle of chemicals was labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Two food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints. Test strips for sanitizer were damaged and unusable.
