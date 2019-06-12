Pea Ridge Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch this summer. There are no income requirements, and any child under age 18 may eat.

Pea Ridge Primary will be the community's Summer Food site and the program will run June 3 to Aug. 2. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:40 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pea Ridge School District will also provide transportation from scheduled pick-up and drop-off locations for lunch. These locations include Givens Place, Standing Oaks, Maple Glen, Summit Meadows, Windmill Estates, and Battlefield View subdivisions. There will also be a scheduled location at the corner of North Davis and Lee Town Road.

Meals for breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Bus schedule for summer lunch program

June 2-Aug. 3

Estimated pick up and return times for lunch program

Standing Oaks subdivision, corner of Charles and Humphrey streets near swimming pool

• Pick up 10:25 a.m.; drop 12:10 p.m.

Givens subdivision, park near corner of D.J. Duvall Drive and South Harvey Wakefield Avenue

• Pick up 10:30 a.m.; drop 12:15 p.m.

Maple Glen subdivision, corner of Oakley and Chitwood streets

• Pick up 10:35 a.m.; drop 12:20 p.m.

Windmill Estates subdivision, corner of Lynn Drive and Carr Street

• Pick up 10:40 a.m.; drop 12:25 p.m.

Kids Academy Daycare, corner of South Davis Street and Lee Town Drive in parking lot

• Pick up 10:45 a.m.; drop 12:30 p.m.

Battlefield Estates subdivision, corner of Washburn Drive and Choate Place Circle

• Pick up 10:50 a.m.; drop 12:35 p.m.

Summit Meadows subdivision, turnaround on Daniel Street at entrance to subdivision

• Pick up 10:55 a.m.; drop off 12:40 p.m.

Times will vary as needs change, stops locations and times will change as needed or requested. To schedule a stop in a neighborhood for the lunch program, call 800-451-4188.

Community on 06/12/2019