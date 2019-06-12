Lyon College Deans List

Melanie Beehler of Pea Ridge made the spring Lyon College 2019 Dean's List. To be on the Dean's List, a student must earn a 3.75 or higher GPA and take a minimum of 12 credit hours that semester. This semester's list includes students from nine states and three countries, spanning three continents.

UCA announces spring 2019 scholars

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas has announced the Dean's List and Presidential Scholars for the spring 2019 semester.

Dean's List and Presidential Scholar honors are based on grades earned during each semester of the regular academic year.

Recognition on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify for recognition as a Presidential Scholar.

Students from the northeast Benton County area recognized on the Dean's List and as a Presidential Scholar for spring 2019 are:

Presidential scholars:

• Kealy Skaggs - Garfield

• Bridget Ortega - Pea Ridge

Dean's list:

• Shelby Morgan - Pea Ridge

