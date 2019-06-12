Stitched With Love

As I write this article about Stitched with Love it is hard to believe that nearly half of 2019 is gone by.

Stitched with Love had its meeting on May 21, 2019, with 14 members present. Several of the members were unable to attend due to a previous commitment. They were missed.

After cutting batting to go with quilt kits, members had a Show and Tell demonstration from one of the members. Club members were given the printed instructions and a hands-on demonstration of how to make a zipper pouch from a placemat. Members would like to thank the member who did the demonstration. Several ladies were excited about going to get supplies to make this project.

Each month, club members try to have a show and tell portion of the meeting, to give new ideas of easy projects that can be made to give as gifts.

The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church (basement), 1300 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge. Come and see what a fun time club members have getting to know new ladies, having a time of fellowship and refreshments.

For information, call 479-531-5381 or 479-644-9760.

Community on 06/12/2019