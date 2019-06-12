The new chief of police may be named Tuesday, June 18, according to Mayor Jackie Crabtree, who said he plans to present his top three applicants to the City Council and possibly go into executive session to interview each.

He said he would probably not have candidates interviewed in open session because "I don't want to embarrass anybody."

"I plan to make a decision on the 18th," Crabtree said. "I'll be making the decision and will be asking for their (council members) input."

The three applicants under consideration are Pea Ridge police officers John Hicks and Lynn Hahn and retired state trooper Kevin Trevathan. Crabtree said he had given the resumes of the applicants to the council members, but not the results of the background checks.

Capt. Chris Olson is interim police chief, a position to which he was appointed after the resignation of Chief Ryan Walker Dec. 1.

As for the fire chief position, Crabtree said he has not yet made a decision. Interim chief is Dino Collins, who was appointed after the resignation of Chief Jamie Baggett Jan. 28. Crabtree said he has not advertised for a fire chief, nor decided what he wants to do to fill the position.

The mayor said he plans to make several other appointments including Greg Pickens and Patrick Wheeless to the Planning Commission to fill vacancies created by the resignations of Jerry Burton and Donnie Ewald.

He plans to appoint Anastasia Jones, Theresa Jackson and John Brown to the Parks Commission to fill vacancies left by Karen Kitterman, Spencer Deal and Mechel Wall.

Other items on the agenda for the June 18 City Council meeting are:

• David Eaton, CPA, Przybysz & Associates, 2018 Water/Sewer audit;

• Ordinance 645 -- Rezone 4.46 acres from Agricultural-1 to Residential-3 Jarrett McLelland;

• Appoint director and alternate to Benton/Washington County Rural Water Authority Board;

• Water/Waste Water superintendent Ken Hayes -- Update on treatment plant; vehicle purchase; and surplus two vehicles; and

• Approve drainage easements.

"The developer on the Pickens Lot Rezone is presenting Ordinance 645 again and will be here to answer any questions concerning this rezone request," according to City Clerk Sandy Button. According to the minutes of the May meeting, the motion to approve the ordinance failed for lack of a second. City officials expressed concern about the traffic that would be created by building 38 unites and four-plexes at this location. The request was approved by the Planning Commission the first of June and referred to the City Council.

The Council meeting is open to the public. It begins at 7 p.m. in the court room at City Hall.

