This summer the Pea Ridge Book Bus is back and better than ever.

The bus contains a variety of books for all ages (children and adults) and makes stops throughout Pea Ridge and outlying areas to deliver not only books, but popsicles and friendly faces. Routes will run most Tuesdays (9 a.m. to about 12 p.m.) throughout the summer months, starting June 4 and ending July 30.

At each stop, students will be able to check out books to read over the week. Students and parents can check out new books each week when they return the books from the previous week.

The route will follow the following order:

• 9 a.m.: Jones Trailer Park Road

• Standing Oaks (at the pool)

• Maple Glenn/Elkhorn (by the playground)

• Battlefield Estates (corner of Hayes and Harrison)

• (about 11:30 a.m.) Primary School parking lot

Follow the adventure on Facebook (Pea Ridge Book Bus). Also, visit the website at www.pearidgebookbus.weebly.com for more information. Persons interested can follow the Book Bus on Remind to have updates every Tuesday of the location.

Joining "The Book Bus" on Remind is easy. Choose text messages or smartphone notifications.

Signing up for text messages

1. Text class code @ecd63ak to the phone number 81010.

2. Reply to the text messages from the Remind team.

Signing up for smartphone notifications

1. Download the Remind app on Android or iOS device.

2. Open the app and create an account (or log in).

3. Tap the + by classes joined and enter class code@ecd63ak.

4. That's all to do to start receiving messages.

For more information about the Pea Ridge Book Bus, contact Ashley Clark by email at eclark@pearidgek12.com, or by phone at 800-451-6168.

