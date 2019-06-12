TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Blackhawk standout Nick Coble signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Ecclesia College in Springdale. Joining him at the ceremony Monday were his parents, Michael and Susan Coble, his grandmother Reba Taylor, sister and brother-in-law, Bethany and Ryan Thetford and aunt and uncle Tony and Shirley Bolte, as well as fellow Blackhawk basketball players, Blackhawk coach Trent Loyd and Royals coach Tanner Huck.

Sports on 06/12/2019