Pea Ridge School Board regular session will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10.

Items on the agenda include board recognition, presentations, Administration Policy 2.0, Personnel/Pupil Services Policy 3.0, Educational Student Services Policy 4.0; curriculum instruction policy 5.0; School, Home and community relations 6.0 and business and finances Policy 7.0.

The meeting is held in the board room of the school administraiton building, 979 Weston St., and is open to the public.

Editorial on 06/05/2019