50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 23

Thursday, June 5, 1969

Annual school ratings issued this week by the Arkansas State Department of Education leave Pea Ridge schools with the same ratings as last year -- "B" for the high school and "C" for the elementary, according to Andrew Widener, superintendent of Pea Ridge Schools. However, Widener said that both school are slated to be "B" rated during the next semester of school. It is imperative that the Pea Ridge schools be upgraded to at least "A" rating in view of a new law passed this year by the Arkansas General Assembly. The law says that all schools of the state with less than an "A" rating shall be eliminated not later than 1979.

The Pea Ridge City Council met in special session Tuesday night following a meeting detailing aspects of Act 9, and voted to bring the Act 9 issue to a vote before the citizens of Pea Ridge. Endorsement by the council means that the calling of the election that is expected to result in obtaining an industry for Pea Ridge will be announced shortly. The industry that wishes to locate here would be able to finance the construction and land purchase at a cheaper rate of interest if the financing is handled through an Act 9 election by the people. Passage of such an issue would not mean any additional taxes on the citizens of Pea Ridge.

For the sixth time in less than four months, the town of Pea Ridge is scooting over to make room for a new business this week. This one, the Pea Ridge Realty, has already opened the door to its charming new office in the home of its owner, Golda G. Calvin, 107 Pike St. The opening this week of her own realty business represents several years of dedicated study and apprenticeship in the real estate world.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 23

Wednesday, June 6, 1979

E. Dwight Taylor, Pea Ridge city attorney, closed his office in Pea Ridge, moved with his family to Leavenworth, Kan., and resigned as city attorney. His resignation was presented, in letter form addressed to the mayor and City Council, May 13, effective immediately. The letter stated: "It is with great regret that I must tender my resignation and that it must be done in this manner, but it is dictated by my concern for the welfare of my family. I have enjoyed working with and for you and I do not hope soon to encounter such a group of concerned and thoroughly enjoyable people. I wish you luck and hope that you will do the same for me." Pea Ridge Mayor Lester Hall told the Graphic Scene that he was disappointed that Taylor had left the city, saying "we're very sorry he didn't stay."

Ten kegs of beer went down the drain at the Benton County Sheriff's office Monday morning. Signs reading "TJ" were along the road (Twelve Corners) leading guests to property near the Pea Ridge Battlefield National Military park. The beer and a house trailer were confiscated Friday night and four minors were arrested for possession of liquor, further charges are pending on information filed against the owners of the land, the band got stopped before it entered and party-goers got turned away. Deputy Sheriff Cliff Taylor reports that they set up road blocks, moved out those people who had not run into the woods, stopped others from coming in and broke up the party. He estimated there were 100 to 150 present before scattering into the woods.

We've been called lots of things, but chalk up a new one for the Graphic Scene Monday night. In his introductory remarks Monday, Gov. Bill Clinton mentioned some of the humorous things he has run into as governor. He said, for instance, that media names gave him a smile. Like KSER radio station which is called "kisser." Prior to his speech, the representatives of the media present had been introduced and, before the press conference he had met Graphic Scene's Beisner and complimented him on the paper saying he had read it and was familiar with it. But, of all the media present Monday night, he singled out one for comment saying that in Benton County there's one paper that he wonders about -- the Pea Ridge Graphic Scene "which sounds like an X-rated movie."

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 23

Thursday, June 8, 1989

The groundbreaking ceremony for Oak Ridge Retirement Lodge didn't last very long. The few things that were said, however, were significant. Larry Goins, the man who is developing Oak Ridge Lodge, was concerned that the people of Pea Ridge will be as proud of the facility when it is completed as he will be. After looking at the blueprints, photographs of typical rooms in a similar lodge and talking with Goins and his family, there's little doubt in our mind that the people of Pea Ridge will embrace this new enterprise in town and those who are associated with it.

The Pea Ridge City Council narrowed the field of prospective marshal candidates to six during a special meeting Monday night. The marshal position became vacant last month when the City Council voted to terminate Marshal Billy Joe Musgrove. Mayor Mary Rogers said that Musgrove left town on family business but did not return before the council's decision to terminate.

Gene Harp knows his antique tools well. His collection is impressive and so is his knowledge of the tools and their uses. His tool collection ranges in age from 50 to 200 years old. Harp showed his collection to third graders last week at Pea Ridge Elementary School. The children were able to examine the various tools closely and several of the children got some hands on experience working with wood on Harp's wood turning lathe. Harp is the father of Pea Ridge pharmacist Bob Harp.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 23

Wednesday, June 9, 1999

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County and Community Publishers, Inc. have opened an account at the Bank of Pea Ridge and made an initial donation of $100 to the "Pea Ridge" Day memorial account to purchase a plaque for the ball park named in his honor. The Bank of Pea Ridge has matched the Times' gift. The Times challenges other Pea Ridge businesses to donate to the fund. Terry Liddell, sports writer for the Benton County Daily Record, will handle the savings account until enough money has been collected to purchase a plaque. Liddell says that a bronze plaque with a likeness of Day may cost approximately $1,000.

Robert Button, Pea Ridge water/sewer superintendent, displayed a Certificate of Commendation from the Arkansas Water Works and Water Environment Association presented May 4, 1999, in recognition of excellence of operation and service to the public in 1998.

The Pea Ridge City Council will hold it regular monthly meeting in City Hall council room. Agenda items include a meeting with Peak Cablevision/TCA Cable and up-dates on the Henry Little Circle drainage issue and the Weston Street upgrade at the site of the new high school. One employee evaluation is also scheduled.

The Pea Ridge Board of Education will consider approval of classified personnel policy changes at it regular monthly meeting. The classified personnel policy changes were presented at last month's meeting. Other items on the agenda include reappointing the superintended as ex-officio financial secretary, approval of change orders recommended by the architect and superintendent for the new high school and review of financial, utilities, transportation and food services reports.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 23

Wednesday, June 10, 2009

The Pea Ridge Mule Jump will continue. A town hall meeting held last week to ascertain the interest in the event resulted in Mayor Jackie Crabtree's appointment of Nathan See as chairman of the event. Councilmen John Cody and Jack Kelly said they would assist. When asked about whether the event should continue, the more than 20 people present all raised their hands in assent. "We feel the event is very important to this community," Messer said. "We just don't have the resources to put it on."

School's out, leaving more free time for the young people of town. The city curfew is still in force. The city curfew, amended in 2006, forbids youths under the age of 16 from being on the city streets after 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday or after 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For youth under 18, those times are 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday. The curfew does not apply to young people accompanied by their parents or legal guardians.

As the number of students in the community have increased, so has the number of schools. The newest school to meet the needs of the community will be finished in time for the coming school year, but it has yet to be named. The Pea Ridge School Board is seeking community input to name the school buildings. Interested persons are asked to contact the superintendent's office.

In the first School Board meeting since school adjourned, Pea Ridge School Board members approved a proposed budget for the 2010 fiscal year of $9,851,724. They also continued to explore drug testing for students. Dr. Gary Moffitt, Luke Moffitt and Kevin Ferrell with Arkansas Occupational Health Clinic presented their companies policies and prices, as well as explained procedures for drug testing. If the company is able to gain a grant from the Arkansas Department of Education, the testing would not cost the school. If not, the tests are about $58 per student tested depending on the test selected.

