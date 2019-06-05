Marinated Bean & Pea Salad
Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe
The Poe Collection
Salad:
1 can baby peas, drained
1 can French-cut green beans
1 small onion, minced
1 stalk celery, sliced
1 small jar pimiento
1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained
Dressing:
1 c. sugar
3/4 c. white vinegar
1/2 c. canola oil
Combine all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl.
Combine all of the dressing ingredients together well, and pour over the salad mixture.
Refrigerate for several hours. Drain off any excess liquid before serving.
Recipe note: I received this recipe at a pot luck from Azna Slinkard. It is always a big hit at pot lucks.
•••
Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.Editorial on 06/05/2019
Print Headline: Recipes