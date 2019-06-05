Marinated Bean & Pea Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection

Salad:

1 can baby peas, drained

1 can French-cut green beans

1 small onion, minced

1 stalk celery, sliced

1 small jar pimiento

1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained

Dressing:

1 c. sugar

3/4 c. white vinegar

1/2 c. canola oil

Combine all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl.

Combine all of the dressing ingredients together well, and pour over the salad mixture.

Refrigerate for several hours. Drain off any excess liquid before serving.

Recipe note: I received this recipe at a pot luck from Azna Slinkard. It is always a big hit at pot lucks.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 06/05/2019